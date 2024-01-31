Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has told Nigerians what to say to Pastor Enoch Adeboye's prayer about the naira bouncing back

Senator Sani said Nigerians should not comment on the prophecy that the naira should be stronger than the dollar

He advised that Nigerians just shout amen to the prophecy that the Nigeria naira will be stronger than the US dollar

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the prophecy that the naira will bounce back and be bigger than the dollar Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Sani said Nigerians need not comment and argue about how the prophecy will come to pass.

Shehu Sani says Nigerians should shout amen to Adeboye's naira to dollar prophecy Photo Credit: Shehu sani/Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Source: Facebook

He said what is expected of the people is to just shout Amen to the prophecy as declared by the man of God.

The former federal lawmaker disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Wednesday, January 31.

He wrote:

“Please, no comment just shout Amen.”

Nigerians react

@AGINAS

"This Naira is too stubborn. Imagine disobeying prophesy."

@FirstObidient

"I’m sorry sir, Naira will not rise by fire"

@emmofie

"You are rushing my senator. Relax they are currently on a 50-day fasting. Naira will be $1"

@Good_citizins

"The naira is bouncing in the opposite, Maybe he spoke in a parable. Things of the spirit are mostly like that."

@egenestautos

"Naira is bouncing backwards we need billions of naira to pray for it to bounce toward"

@Enwagboso

"The economy will only prosper via well-thought-out economic policies. Our leaders need prayers, no doubt. But, their thoughts and ideas for the betterment of the country are most paramount"

@FaithSuzy1

"I'm sorry Naira is so stubborn and won't bounce back or be stronger than Dollar by fire but by good economic policies."

@nesky164

"I think Nigeria's situation is more than just prayers, we know the right thing to do, our politicians have travelled outside this country, they've seen how other countries are managed, but they can't seem to implement those policies here. This is just greed and wickedness nothing else"

Pastor Adeboye predicts naira will bounce back

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adeboye prophesized the possibility of the Nigerian naira bouncing back against the dollar with greater influence.

Adeboye revealed the prophecy at the RCCG's monthly Thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 3, with the theme ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

According to the religious leader, there was a period when Nigeria's currency completely favoured the US dollar.

Source: Legit.ng