A Nigerian PhD student, Chukwudi Ogbueche-Ifediora, has died Scotland, in the United Kingdom

Ogbueche-Ifediora was a PhD researcher at the Glasgow Caledonian University SHLS in Scotland

The death of Ogbueche-Ifediora, who was a Physiotherapist and an expert in stroke rehabilitation was disclosed by Nigerians in the UK on Twitter.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

United Kingdom- This is not the best time for Nigerians living in the United Kingdom as another PhD student, Chukwudi Ogbueche-Ifediora, has lost his life.

A group, Nigerian in the UK disclosed the tragic news via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NIUKCommunity, on Thursday, January 25.

Nigerian PhD student, Chukwudi Ogbueche-Ifediora dies in the UK Photo Credit: @IfedioraChuddy

Source: Twitter

According to Ogbueche-Ifediora’s Twitter account, @IfedioraChuddy, the deceased was a physiotherapist, and PhD researcher at the Glasgow Caledonian University SHLS in Glasgow, Scotland.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He was also an expert in stroke rehabilitation.

The Nigerians in the UK extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

The group called on Nigerians to come together as a community to offer support to Ogbueche-Ifediora’s family.

Nigerians react

@Iampenlord

"This is becoming too much. God rest his soul "

@NnadiWisdom

"Rest on brother …you only came out to make your family proud and we are proud of you"

@EmmanuelMick6ix

"Pitch my man! It's quite unfortunate that the last we had a real conversation was last October. How we focus on life struggles and self-development and forget to reach out to people that matter to us. Pitch! I hope this news is not true."

@lilysparrows2

"This is really very sad. May his soul rest in peace "

@zeal_sylvester

"What is really happening to Nigerians in the UK.. every 3 market days. We will hear of one death. God plz help us in this UK"

@samcruzz6

"What's happening, RIP is getting too much over there oh, it is well"

Nigerian student dies in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saheed Wahab, a Nigerian student at Teesside University died a day after arriving in the United Kingdom.

Wahab had travelled to the UK to commence his MSc programme when the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, January 16 in Teesside.

A political analyst, Oluomo of Derby, disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Oluomoofderby, on Wednesday, January 24.

Nigerian student dies in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter name Rofeeha Agboluaje went online on Wednesday, January 26, to seek justice for her late brother, Fadlullah.

According to her, the young man died overnight after arriving in Ukraine to school. She said that when Fadlullah got to his accommodation at Lviv Polytechnic National University, he never liked the room he was given.

Source: Legit.ng