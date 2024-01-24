Senator Ali Ndume said northerners will not accept the plan to relocate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos.

Ndume, representing Borno South senatorial district, said Tinubu is being misled by some "Lagos boys"

The federal lawmaker said he is sure President Tinubu will reverse the decision because it is not well thought out

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman, the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has warned President Bola Tinubu against moving some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos.

Ndume said there will be political consequences if President Tinubu goes ahead with the plan.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, January 23.

The lawmaker said President Tinubu is being misled by a cartel he termed “Lagos Boys”, who do not know how Nigeria works and will not be able to help the president when the repercussions come.

“We will not accept it. Besides, you know, they are not doing any favour to Mr. President, because this will have political consequences. Yes. I’m telling you this.

“And these guys who are just sitting down there, trying to hang on to Mr. President will not be there to amend the political mistakes or even to correct it because they don’t know anybody. They only know their offices. And they only know that they have brains.”

He, however, said he is confident Tinubu will reverse the decision because he is a nationalist and the decision is not well thought out, ThisDay reported.

“I’m very sure, I’m very confident that Mr President will look at this because he’s a nationalist, not just a Lagos man.”

He added that:

“This is a decision that is not well thought out. And I think the president will reverse it. I’m confident that. And if that does not happen, of course, this is democracy and we know what to do.”

