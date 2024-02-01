Many people have been killed in an oil-producing community of Obitti in the Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo state

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the Imo police command, Henry Okoye, said the unfortunate incident happened due to the illegal activities of oil thieves at Obitti Rubber Estate

Legit.ng gathered that several vandals were killed, a fuel tanker burnt down and several properties and farmlands destroyed

Obitti, Imo state - About 30 people were reportedly killed when an explosion happened at the site of an oil bunkering operation in Imo state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the incident occurred in the forest of Obitti, Ohaji/Egbema local government area (LGA) on Tuesday, January 30.

The identities of victims are yet to be ascertained because they were burnt beyond recognition.

Nigerian Tribune noted that an undisclosed number of people escaped being trapped in the explosion, with properties and farmlands estimated at several million Naira.

Some residents of the embattled community fled their homes for fear of possible interrogation by security agencies.

Police react

Confirming the incident, the Imo state police spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, said the command had set up a high-power investigation team to move in and unearth the immediate cause of the incident.

Okoye also promised that security operatives would arrest the people involved.

Concerning the number of people who lost their lives during the incident, the police spokesman said that he is yet to ascertain it.

Legit.ng reports that illegal bunkering of crude oil activities has caused health, environmental, and economic challenges to many communities.

Nigeria has also lost massive revenues.

