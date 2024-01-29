Tragedy struck at Nyiniongun, opposite St. Joseph Catholic Church, a suburb of Makurdi, Benue state.

A 72-year-old retired soldier, Francis Dooga, reportedly killed himself after complaining of hardship.

It was gathered that Dooga popularly known as ‘old soldier’ was defrauded of his pension by some persons around him

Makurdi, Benue state - A 72-year-old retired soldier, Francis Dooga, has reportedly killed himself in Nyiniongun, a suburb of Makurdi, Benue state capital.

As reported by Daily Trust, a neighbour said Dooga’s body was found on the tree in his compound opposite St. Joseph Catholic Church at about 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 28.

A neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Dooga popularly known as ‘old soldier’ committed the crime while members of his family were not at home.

Why retired soldier killed himself

According to some residents, the deceased had earlier complained of hardship after he was allegedly defrauded of his pension by some persons around him.

The late retiree was worried about not getting his pension in bulk from the pension board.

The state police spokeswoman, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the tragic incident in a text message.

