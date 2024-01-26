Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has been knocked by the presidency for asking about President Bola Tinubu's emergency $3.3bn loan through the NNPCL

The former vice president said Nigerians deserved a thorough explanation of the deal from the presidency, but Tinubu's camp said Atiku was late because the deal had been explained to Nigerians a few days ago

Atiku went further to ask five questions about the rudiments of the emergency crude-for-cash loan, championed by the African Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has knocked Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, for asking for an explanation of the emergency $3.3 billion loan deal President Bola Tinubu's administration has entered through the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

In a tweet, Atiku said Tinubu should explain to Nigerians the details of the emergency crude-for-cash loan, which was powered by the African Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank.

Presidency tackles Atiku over questions on $3.3 Billion Loan Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How presidency reacts to Atiku's request for an emergency loan by NNPCL

But the presidency, through the special adviser to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, said the former vice president was wrong in his claim and that the federal government had explained the deal's details.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Olusegun, in his tweet to respond to Atiku's claim, said:

“The Project Gazzelle is such a straightforward deal that I do not expect Alhaji Atiku, who prides his whole political aspirations on being an economic reformer, to fumble the simple numbers behind it."

Five questions Atiku asked from Tinubu

According to Atiku, the AFREXIM facility should strengthen the naira and stabilise Nigeria's Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market.

The former vice president asked five questions about the deal. They are:

Has the Federal Government accessed the loan? Is the loan in the government’s borrowing plan as approved by the National Assembly? Who are the parties to the loan, and what specific roles are they expected to play? What are the conditions of the loan, including tenor, repayment terms, the collateral, and the interest rate? And, lastly, why register an SPV in the Bahamas, knowing the recent scandal of the country’s notoriety for warehousing unclean assets?

But Olusegun said Atiku was late asking the question to which the presidency had earlier responded. He said:

“Talking about the Federal Government owing Nigerians an explanation, Alhaji Atiku is late to the party, as usual, as the Presidency had done the needful by explaining the deal to Nigerians a few days ago."

See Atiku's tweet here:

See Olusegun's tweet here:

Funke Akindele gets accolades from Tinubu, Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele, the director and producer of "The Tribe Called Judah", has been commended and congratulated by Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, for the success of her movie.

President Tinubu, in a statement, congratulated the actor for her success and promised his optimal support for the creative industry.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar congratulated Akindele for the success of "The Tribe Called Judah."

Source: Legit.ng