The US Mission in Nigeria has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to defeat the host country of the AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast

Recall that the two teams will be having their second march of the tournament on Thursday by 6 pm Nigeria time

The Super Eagles and the Ivory Coast national team have shared three wins each in nine encounters in the history of AFCON

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The United States Mission in Nigeria has tipped the Super Eagles to defeat Ivory Coast as the two countries set for the pitch in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles were tipped in a tweet by the missing on Thursday, January 18, hours ahead of the match will be taking place in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast capital.

US Mission believes Nigeria will defeat Ivory Coast Photo Credit: US Mission in Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: All you need to know

Recall that Ivory Coast is the host country for the AFCON 2023, and the match will be the second for the two countries.

The tweet reads in part:

"The U.S. Mission in Nigeria will be pulling for the @SuperEagles. Drop a flag emoji in the chat! SuperEagles #AFCON2024"

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and host Cote d’Ivoire match has been described as an epic encounter in the ongoing tournament.

Super Eagles manager looks up to God for victory

According to The Punch, the Supre Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, said God will secure victory for the Eagles at the right time while responding to questions on the team's performance against Equatorial Guinea on the opening day.

The Super Eagles had played a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, a result that was not looking favourable for the team to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

To boost its chances in the tournament, the Super Eagles need at least a marginal victory against the host country, but the Thursday fixture against Ivory Coast could be dangerous and a threat to qualify for the semi-finals.

Ivory Coast and the Super Eagles have met on nine occasions in AFCON. They have both shared three wins in the history of the tournament.

See the tweet here:

White House confirms attack on US convoy in Nigeria, says no Citizen Involved

Legit.ng earlier reported that the White House has commented on the murder of some staff of the United States Embassy in the Anambra state.

John Kirby, the spokesperson of the United States National Security Council, confirmed that some staff were killed, but they were not Americans.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in Anambra state, also confirmed that 2 staff of the embassy and 2 police officers died in the attack.

Source: Legit.ng