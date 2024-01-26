The federal government of Nigeria has rolled out a new initiative to boost investment opportunities

This initiative is the 'Audience Measurement System' to boost the broadcasting industry

This initiative was announced on Thursday, January 25, by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, announced that the federal government intends to utilise the Audience Measurement System to strategically boost the broadcasting industry, positioning it as a driver for economic growth, job creation, and innovation.

The Minister made this declaration in Abuja on Thursday, January 25, during the reception of the interim report and findings of the Audience Measurement Task Team.

The audience measurement system is expected to help create fresh job opportunities. Photo Credit: Min of Information

Source: Facebook

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng this team is developing a framework to implement a scientifically grounded audience measurement system in the country.

The minister said:

“The comprehensive insights provided by the findings of this committee offer a unique opportunity to strategically position our broadcasting industry as a catalyst for economic growth.

"By leveraging the data on audience behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns, we aim to facilitate a more conducive environment for economic activities within the media sector."

He explained that this project aligns with President Bola Tinubu's government's dedication to fostering fresh innovations, generating employment, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

New initiative to open up fresh opportunity for investment - Idris

The minister emphasised that the insightful decisions drawn from the report's data will improve the excellence and significance of Nigeria's broadcasts and open up fresh opportunities for investment, advertising, and content development.

Idris expressed dissatisfaction with the outdated audience measurement system in the country, which has been in use for over 20 years and relies on the traditional diary method (pen and paper) to gather information about TV viewership and radio listenership.

According to him, this method fails to accurately depict people's actual viewing and listening habits, thereby hindering the progress of the entertainment and media industry.

The minister emphasised the necessity of implementing a new audience measurement system due to the unsatisfactory performance of the broadcast advertising market despite the country's large population.

Tinubu reacts to delay in payment of N35,000 wage award, shares new updates

In another report, President Tinubu explained the delay in paying the N35,000 wage award.

Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant-general of the federation (AGF), disclosed that insufficient revenue is why some workers have yet to receive their money.

She, however, concluded that Tinubu's team is working to ensure workers not only get their N35,000 for six months but are well taken care of as promised during his campaign.

Source: Legit.ng