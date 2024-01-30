British Columbia, a Canadian province, has banned international students for two years

The education minister of the province said that this is necessary to wipe out exploitive practices in the system

This became necessary as concerns mounted over many pupils being exploited

British Columbia, a Canadian province, has announced it is banning new post-secondary institutions from enrolling international students for the next two years.

It stated that the move was geared towards rooting out exploitative practices plaguing the system.

CBC News reported that Selina Robinson, post-secondary education minister, announced this.

More standards to be followed

The minister said the development would help to correct faults in an international education system that has not been working as well as it should.

She said the province, which began an investigation into the system, found instances of poor-quality education, a lack of instructors and even the scaring away of students from lodging formal complaints by certain private institutions.

Robinson added that many pupils are being exploited and that the government will increase school inspections to ensure standards are fulfilled.

She said:

"They worry that if they complain, it will risk their student visa, and it will sacrifice all the effort their families have put into making sure they can get a quality education. So, they're less likely to complain.

"As a result of hearing that, we're going to be developing a system where we'll be on site and doing a more proactive evaluation of program"

According to Robinson, the two-year break will allow the province to evaluate the effects of recent adjustments like the federal government's two-year cap on the number of research permits it would accept.

According to Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller, the cap will result in a 35% decrease in the number of new student visas issued this year.

