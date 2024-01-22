Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, has announced the arrest of the Benue council chairman and a militia

The police boss said the council chairman had contracted the militia to assassinate the speaker of the Benue state house of assembly

Adejobi disclosed that the culprits were arrested after credible information was received by the police

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of a local government chairman in Benue state in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on Aondona Dajoh, the speaker of the Benue state house of assembly.

According to the force headquarters, the preliminary investigation conducted showed that the council chairman allegedly contracted the militia to eliminate the speaker.

Police arrest parades aassassins trying to kill Benue speaker Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigerian police, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, January 22, The Punch reported.

How police arrest council chairman, 1 other in an assassination attempt on Benue speaker

Adejobi said:

“The Nigeria Police Force, through the diligent efforts of its operatives, has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged assassination plot. The arrested suspects include a chairman of one of the Local Government Areas of Benue State."

The police boss said the Intelligence Response Team of the force swung into action upon hearing of credible intelligence about the assassination plan.

Adejobi assured that the suspects, who are currently in the custody of the police, will not escape the full wrath of the law. He then called on Nigerians to prevent law and order and upheld the safety and security of the society.

Source: Legit.ng