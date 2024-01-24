The Presidency has denied a report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to relocate the nation's capital to Lagos

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu said the rumour started during the 2023 election

Onanuga also explained the reason for moving ,some CBN departments and the FAAN headquarters to Lagos

State House, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed the rumour that the president wants to move the Federal Capital to Lagos.

Onanuga said the rumour of relocating the nation’s capital back to Lagos first surfaced during the 2023 presidential election campaign by Tinubu’s opponents.

He said Abuja has come to stay as it is backed by law to be the nation’s capital city.

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, on Wednesday, January 24.

Speaking on CBN and FAAN relocation to Lagos, he said those pushing a campaign of falsehood are trying to set up the North against the South.

Tinubu’s aide said the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had always been in Lagos before former minister Hadi Sirika moved it to Abuja during Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“FAAN should be nowhere else but near the industry it regulates. FAAN will still maintain some presence in Abuja, as it is not a wholesale movement.”

“Similarly, the movement of some departments of the CBN to Lagos should not trigger any hoopla. The departments concerned, including the bank supervision department, are those dealing with commercial banks, all with headquarters in Lagos. A regulator ought to be close to the businesses it regulates.”

