How former President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s “Emi Lokan” speech has been revealed

The former spokesperson to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the former president was not in the country when Tinubu made the remark

Adesina explained that he had to brief Buhari on their way back to Nigeria to prevent different versions and interpretations of the event

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Femi Adesina, the former spokesperson to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has revealed his principal response to President Bola Tinubu’s “Emi Lokan” speech during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Adesina said Buhari was in Spain for an event when President Tinubu made the ‘Emi Lokan’ remark during a meeting with APC delegates in Ogun state, New Telegraph reported.

Adesina says Buhari was not in the country when Tinubu made the ‘Emi Lokan’ speech Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this in his new book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”

Adesina explained that presidential aides of Buhari were concerned about how to brief the former President on what Tinubu said about him during the meeting.

“Asiwaju Tinubu said many things, but what touched on President Buhari directly was that without him (Asiwaju), Buhari would never have been President and that it was now his own turn to rule. Emilokan, my turn, in the Yoruba language.”

Adesina and all the presidential aides decided to brief Buhari during their return flight to Nigeria to prevent different versions and interpretations of the event.

“Ever a willing listener, the President told me to go ahead. I did a summary of the Emilokan speech, and when I ended, the President ruminated for some moments and responded: ‘Asiwaju said all that? Thank you for coming to brief me.’”

He added that:

“The next day, June 4, President Buhari held a scheduled meeting with all APC presidential aspirants at the Villa. Emilokan hung thick in the air, but trust the President, not a word of it was mentioned.

