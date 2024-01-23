The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said there is nowhere in the world where there is no crime

Wike said some politicians are responsible for creating unnecessary tension in Abuja about of few kidnapping cases

He said the politicians are blackmailers, who have been paid to carry propaganda to make sure the government does not survive

According to The Punch, the FCT minister stated this in a now-deleted video shared by Symfoni News on its YouTube handle.

“Some politicians are bent on making sure the government does not survive. And how do you do it? By creating unnecessary tension, and carrying propaganda that something just happened here, they tell you it has happened 25 times. You must understand how our system works. They are those who are blackmailers, who are paid.”

He added that:

“You cannot stop total crime. Let somebody tell me as a professional that there is anywhere in this world where there is no crime. Because kidnapping happened last night in one or two places, therefore, there is insecurity in the whole of FCT. That is not correct.”

Wike explains reason for the increase in kidnapping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike revealed the cause of increased banditry and kidnappings in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The minister said that the lack of equipment, including operational vehicles to track criminals, is fueling insecurity in the FCT.

Wike stated this during a media chat with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, January, 22.

Wike shares details on bandits’ Informants

Wike revealed arrests had been made of some persons in connection with feeding bandits with information in the FCT.

He assured residents of the Gwagwalada area not to panic as there will be improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days.

The minister directed the commissioner of police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council, as part of his efforts to boost security in the area.

