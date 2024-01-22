The widely known pan-northern group, the Arewa Consultative Forum, has condemned the FG's plans to relocate key federal offices to Lagos from Abuja

The group alleged the plan is aimed at foiling the ongoing rapid development of the northern parts of the country

The group stated that Abuja is geographically best fitted to resolve the office congestion reasons cited by the government as the cause of the resettlements

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a pro-northern socio-political group, has expressed its strong opposition to the resettlement of crucial sections of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos from the Federal Capital Territory by President Tinubu

The ACF said that the relocations were a deliberate attempt to further marginalise and underdevelop the northern region of the country, which already suffers from various challenges such as insecurity, poverty, and unemployment.

President Tinubu faces criticism on federal offices relocation plans. Photo Credit: X/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

CBN and FAAN cite operational reasons for relocation

According to a report, the central bank, in a memorandum, revealed arrangements to move some of its departments to Lagos state, citing over-crowding at the headquarters in Abuja as the cause.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The memo said that the initiative aimed to ensure compliance with building safety standards and enhance the efficient utilisation of the office space, The Cable reported.

The memo also said that the relocation would affect 1,533 staff who would be moved to other CBN facilities within Abuja, Lagos and understaffed branches.

In another news report by Legit.ng, the Federal Government has also begun the process of relocating the headquarters of FAAN from the Federal Capital Territory to Lagos.

This was contained in a memo dated January 15 signed by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The memo said that the relocation was based on the directive of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and requested the management of FAAN to provide the implication of the relocation.

ACF accuses Tinubu’s administration of regional imbalance

The ACF, in a release made by Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba, the association's National Publicity Secretary, negated the plans to move the two top agencies to Lagos from Abuja, reported Leadership News.

The ACF argued that the planned relocation of the agencies was in bad faith and violated the constitutional status of Abuja as the capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ACF also said that the relocations would disrupt the operations of the agencies and cause economic setbacks for the northern region.

He said:

“The ACF calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the National Assembly, to call on those agencies to retrace their steps and apply other honest means of addressing the alleged overcrowding in offices.

Moghalu weighs in on offices relocation plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kingsley Moghalu expressed his support for the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) plans to relocate key departments from Abuja to its Lagos office.

This decision has stirred reactions by some Nigerians and some workers at the CBN reportedly expressing “disquiet” about the move.

On Friday, January 12th, the CBN issued a circular outlining its plan to decongest its Abuja headquarters, citing exceeding occupancy levels and concerns over health and safety.

Source: Legit.ng