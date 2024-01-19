The Good Governance Watch Initiative (GGWI) has approved moving the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters to Lagos.

Praising the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the organisation stated that the relocation is timely and beneficial for the nation.

The GGWI held its press briefing in Abuja on Friday, January 19, shortly after the FAAN announcement. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

During a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Dr. Ikechukwu Cecilia, the group's convener, further acknowledged Keyamo's commendable efforts in revitalising the aviation sector through insightful reforms and policies.

Cecilia said:

"The case of FAAN brings to the fore years of irrational decisions by the former administration without considering the economic implications of their actions. Relocating FAAN from Lagos, Nigeria's operational hub of air traffic at the time, was ill-conceived.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It didn't make sense for the operational headquarters to be outside, where most of its activities are domiciled. We know that Lagos is the hub of aviation activities in the country.

"FAAN is a service organisation statutorily charged with managing all Commercial Airports in Nigeria and providing service to passenger and cargo airlines."

Encouraging Nigerians to support the minister, she expressed that the Federal Government genuinely aims to tackle the nation's numerous economic difficulties.

She said:

"This is also on the heels of the fact that Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport remained the busiest airport in Nigeria for international and domestic travellers, which has been the hub of commercial activities in the country.

"It, therefore, does not make sense that the agency responsible for managing our airports operates outside Lagos for any reason.

"The decision to relocate FAAN from Lagos was a misnomer that encouraged waste of the country's scarce resources, as relocating to Abuja affected the agency's operational efficiency."

Source: Legit.ng