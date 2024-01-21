A married man, Igbodike Anthony, was stabbed to death by a woman in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

It was gathered that Sarah Nwankpo stabbed Igbodike to death for demanding for more sex on December 22, 2023

Sarah was locked up by the occupants while she was trying to escape from the deceased's apartment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Nwankpo has been arrested for stabbing her male friend, Igbodike Anthony to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

According to Vanguard, Sarah sneaked out of her boyfriend, Joe Ibanga’s place for the deceased’s residence on December 22, 2023, where the tragic incident occurred.

A woman, Sarah Nwankpo kills married man for demanding for more sex In Rivers Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Sarah explained that she met Igbodike in 2017 when she was staying in Enugu before she moved to Port Harcourt in August 2023.

She said the deceased always invited her to come over to his house and sometimes he sent her money for transport. She finally visited and had sex with him on December 22, 2023, after he called again and invited me to come over to his place.

Narrating how the unfortunate incident happened, she said:

“When he finished eating, he told me to caress him. I obliged but later opted out when he demanded sex. I told him I was no longer comfortable.

“My rejection provoked him. He told me to dress up and leave his house. By then it was 10 p.m. I refused to leave and stood up to challenge him. A verbal war ensued.”

The owner of the building and his family members raised the alarm when Sarah tried to escape from the house after committing the offence.

