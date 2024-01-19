Bandits reportedly dressed in Hijab attacked a police post at Saki Jiki village, Batsari local government area of Katsina state

A policeman was killed and another sustained injury during the deadly attack on Thursday night, January 18

The state police PRO, Abubakar Aliyu said officers responded bravely and successfully repelled the attack

Batsari, Katsina state - Bandits reportedly dressed in Hijab killed a policeman after attacking his duty post at Saki Jiki village, Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

The state spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, added that another policeman sustained injury in the attack which occurred at 8 pm on Thursday, January 18, The Punch reported.

Aliyu disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday, January 19.

The police PRO said:

“Yesterday(Thursday) at about 8 pm, some suspected armed bandits, deceitfully dressed in hijab, attacked officers at their duty post situated in Saki Jiki village of Batsari Local Government Area.

“The officers responded bravely and successfully repelled the attack. However, one officer lost his life and another was injured as a result of the attack.

“Further development will be communicated in due course please”

Terrorists kill monarch, son, and others in Katsina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that terrorists attacked the Kukar Babangida community in the Jibia local government area of Katsina state and killed the traditional ruler, Haruna Abale, his son, and eight others.

Multiple sources said the terrorists killed the monarch, his son, and four others at his official residence on Thursday morning, January 11.

It was gathered that the attack began around 1:00 a.m. and went on for several hours, resulting in the burning down of some houses, vehicles, and shops in the community.

Terrorists kill 6 in Katsina

At least six traders were killed by terrorists who attacked their convoy in Katsina state.

The terrorists opened fire on more than 20 vehicles in the traders’ convoy led by a military escort on Friday, January 5. It was gathered that the tragic incident happened when the traders were going to a weekly market from Mai Dabino town to Yantumaki in Danmusa LGA of the state.

