The FG has relocated the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from the Nigerian capital city, Abuja, to Lagos

According to the nation's authorities, the corporate headquarters was moved to Lagos following "wide consultations"

Senator Shehu Sani reacted to the development and appeared to point an accusing finger at the last administration of Muhammadu Buhari with regard to the completion of the FAAN building in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has said the administration of Muhammadu Buhari should be blamed for the relocation of the FAAN headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

FAAN, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), recently confirmed that the federal government (FG) has decided to relocate its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

The Nigerian government ordered FAAN to move headquarters to Lagos, and stakeholders are reacting. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Sani unimpressed about FAAN's situation

According to an internal memo signed by FAAN’s managing director (MD), Olubunmi Kuku, aviation minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN), directed that the agency’s headquarters be relocated from Abuja to Lagos.

FAAN said part of the reasons why it is relocating its headquarters to Lagos is to help prevent waste of public resources.

The development has elicited mixed reactions online, especially because the incumbent Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a former governor of Lagos and the godfather of many politicians in the state. Senator Sani waded in.

The former federal lawmaker wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 19:

"Nigerian Institute of International Affairs is still in Lagos because their Abuja land has been seized and allocated to another agency.

"If FAAN have no completed building in Abuja, blame the previous government for not completing their building.

Legit.ng reports that the previous government in Nigeria is the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Group reacts to relocation of FAAN

Meanwhile, the Good Governance Watch Initiative (GGWI) has supported moving the FAAN headquarters to Lagos.

Praising Keyamo, the organisation stated that the relocation is timely and beneficial for the nation.

During a press conference in Abuja on Friday, January 19, Ikechukwu Cecilia, the group's convener, acknowledged Keyamo's "commendable efforts in revitalising the aviation sector through insightful reforms and policies".

