Kidnappings have reared its ugly head in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja, after months of silence from the bandits

Abuja, a city known for its status as the political and administrative hub of Nigeria, is grappling with a rising tide of kidnappings that seemingly know no bounds

Reacting to the menace, former presidential hopeful, Adewole Adebayo, asserted that if Nigerian authorities are truly determined to end kidnappings today, "they have all it takes"

FCT, Abuja - Amid mass kidnappings in Abuja, Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 election, on Wednesday, January 17, said Nigerians "must bemoan and suspect our government more".

Adebayo stated that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA); the Nigeria Police Force (NPF); and the Department of State Services (DSS); want to end kidnappings today, "they have all it takes".

Until December 2023, abductions by bandits are common in the northwest of Nigeria but attacks in Abuja are rare. Photo credit: @Pres_Adebayo

Adebayo laments kidnappers' reign in FCT, Abuja

The media entrepreneur, therefore, declared that the 'government is in on the menace'.

Adebayo wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"As we bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, we must bemoan and suspect our government more. It is the duty of the government to stop criminality. If @officialABAT @NuhuRibadu @PoliceNG @OfficialDSSNG want to end kidnapping today, they have all it takes. Government is in on it."

