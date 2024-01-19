The management of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, Oyo state, has announced the demise of its operation manager, Tunde Solomon

According to the official statement released by the management of the hotel, Mr Solomon died of a heart attack

The hotel management said his tragic demise was caused by the shock he developed after hearing the infamous explosion in Ibadan

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Ibadan, Oyo - BON Hotel Nest Ibadan has sadly reported the demise of its Operations Manager, Tunde Solomon.

It is reported that he passed away due to a heart attack, believed to be a result of the shock he experienced from the recent explosion near the BON Hotel where he worked.

BON Hotel released an official statement over the demise of its operations manager. Photo Credit: NEMA Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Last Tuesday night, an explosion occurred on Dejo Oyelese Street, causing significant devastation.

The incident resulted in numerous casualties, with over 77 people injured and several buildings in the vicinity collapsing.

In a tribute posted on BON Hotel Ibadan's Instagram page, the hotel management commemorated the Operations Manager who recently passed away.

BON Hotel tribute to late manager

The hotel praised the late manager as a devoted and altruistic employee who contributed 25 years of expertise to the organisation's development.

The tribute reads:

”We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Operations Manager, Mr.Tunde Solomon.”

”Mr. Solomon suffered a heart attack on the 17th of January 2024 and it is believed that it was a consequence of the explosion which occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Bodija.”

His dedication to his position and invaluable contributions to the development of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan and the BON group were acknowledged and praised.

”His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

”We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr Solomon’s family during this difficult time.”

”Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period," the statement conclude.

Ibadan explosion: NEMA releases fresh situation report

In another report, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) released its much-awaited situation report.

In a statement released Tuesday, January 16, the agency confirmed that no mortality case had been recorded.

It was, however, gathered that at least 20 houses were destroyed as a result of the tragic explosion.

Source: Legit.ng