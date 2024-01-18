Governor Charles Soludo has declared his support for Foris Labs Team, a startup based in Anambra, by sponsoring their trip to Silicon Valley for the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield in California, USA.

The governor's commitment to making Anambra State a hub for startups and aiding digital tribes and innovative SMEs was highlighted in a statement from his Special Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation, Chinwe Okoli, in Abuja.

The Anambra-based tech startup will join other startups in Silicon Valley for a main event tech competition. Photo Credit: Anambra State Govt

Source: Facebook

Foris Labs, led by John Onuigbo, is an inventive startup focused on revolutionising how students interact with science.

They aim to create advanced products replicating authentic science laboratory settings, enabling students to conduct experiments virtually through mobile devices or desktop computers.

The startup secured a spot among the top 200 startups globally, earning them participation in the highly competitive 'TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200' event recently held in San Francisco, California.

Governor Soludo's administration is actively working towards establishing the Solution Innovation District, aspiring to transform it into the Silicon Valley of Africa and fostering the growth of startups, digital tribes, and innovative SMEs.

The statement reads partly:

“He takes pride in promoting great ideas, products, and services out of Anambra State. He has continuously demonstrated his support to startups as well as building the innovation ecosystem and enabling environment required for startups to thrive in the State.”

John Onuigbo, the founder of Foris Labs, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to witness his dedication to promoting and nurturing advancement and innovation in the technology sector of Anambra.

Onuigbo said:

“It’s heartening to witness Mr. Governor’s dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing the growth of Anambra’s thriving tech ecosystem. His commitment to propelling local talent onto the global stage is truly commendable."

