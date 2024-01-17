The EFCC has reportedly invited and quizzed another member of President Bola Tinubu's government

Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant general of the federation, was said to have been quizzed by the anti-graft agency over the payment

A source within the EFCC disclosed that the accountant general was invited along with some members of the ministry, and some of them were detained by the commission

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated another member of President Bola Tinubu's administration over alleged N585.2 million fraud.

Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant general of the federation, was reportedly being quizzed by the anti-graft commission over the N585.2 million fraud allegation rocking the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Why EFCC interrogated the accountant general of the federation

According to Premium Times, a source within the EFCC disclosed that the accountant general and some staff were invited by the agency over an alleged link to the ongoing investigation of the suspended Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

The source disclosed that the EFCC interrogators quizzed the AGF for several hours at the headquarters of the commission in Jabi in Abuja but were later released.

According to the source, Madein was questioned about the payment of N585.2 million of government funds to a private account of a government official by the ministry.

What AGF told EFCC over the investigation of Betta Edu

The source further disclosed that the accountant general told the EFCC interrogator that she did not approve the fund as requested by the minister.

Some officials of the ministry were said to have been interrogated by the EFCC on Monday, January 15, with some of them released while others were detained based on their level of involvement.

The source's statement reads in part:

"She told the investigators that she didn’t approve Edu’s memo for payment into private accounts."

"What is the role of Permanent Secretary": Lawyer speaks on Betta Edu's dilemma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty allegation, has been faulted for going against the youth-oriented values.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe faulted Edu's action while speaking with Legit.ng, adding that the embattled minister's action contradicted the existing public service rules, ICPC Act and Penal Code.

However, Anifowoshe wondered why the minister was the first point of request and why the permanent secretary could not give proper advice.

