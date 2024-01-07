President Bola Tinubu's move to probe the preferential treatment of foreign exchange allocation to some companies and individuals during the time of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor has made some significant progress

This is as a top official within the EFCC disclosed that the report, which was independent of the Jum Obazee's report, would be included in the amended charges against Emefiele

It was also learned that the EFCC had written over 85 entities, corporate organisations and individuals, included

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has dug deep in his quest to unveil the alleged fraudulent foreign exchange that crippled the naira against the dollar during the time of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to The Punch, the anti-graft agency had written to more than 85 entities, including corporate organisations and individuals, over its ongoing investigation into the allegation that fraudulent foreign exchange rates were rampant under the embattled former governor of the CBN, Emefiele.

It was learned that discoveries in the current probe of forex transactions under Emefiele's reign could be included in the amended charges against the embattled former CBN governor.

The EFCC was also said to have invited officials of the concerned entities and directed them to come up with the details of documents of their foreign exchange transactions in the last nine years.

The new EFCC investigation on Emefiele was independent of Jim Obazee's report

The Punch reported that a top EFCC source disclosed that the anti-graft agency's investigation was encompassing, comprehensive and more profound. The source said the investigation was independent of Jim Obazee's report, the special investigator President Tinubu earlier appointed to investigate the CBN.

In an exclusive revelation, the source confirmed that the EFCC will institute fresh charges against Emefiele after the end of the ongoing investigation on foreign exchange.

A senior official of the EFCC said the commission was investigating the preferential foreign exchange allocation Emefiele allegedly made against the extant financial rules and regulations and the CBN Act.

Emefiele leaves Kuje Prison as fresh allegations emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattled former CBN governor Emefiele has met with his N300 million bail condition and left the Kuje prison.

Justice Hamza Mu’auz of the federal high court in Maitama granted the bail of N300 million and two sureties with landed properties in Maitama to the ex-CBN governor.

On Saturday morning, his release from Kuje's prison was confirmed by Adamu Duza, the spokesperson of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

