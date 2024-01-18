The FG has reassured the national leadership of the NLC and the TUC that it would fulfill all promises made to them and Nigerian workers

Legit.ng reports that Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, gave the assurance

Onyejeocha assured that the government would continue to pay the N35,000 wage award as agreed

FCT, Abuja - The federal government (FG) has assured workers that it will clear the arrears of the N35,000 wage award.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, January 18, the FG also said the government had resumed the payment of the wage award.

FG reaffirms commitment to labour

The government reiterated its commitment to addressing issues in the national minimum wage agreement reached with the organised labour in 2023, Nigerian Tribune also noted.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, disclosed the government’s commitment during separate meetings with the leaderships of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Congress of University Academics (CONUA), on Wednesday, January 17, in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

She said:

“I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions.

"Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35,000 wage award and I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding will be paid within a short period.”

Tinubu approves N35K wage award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave approval for the payment of N35,000 wage awarded to civil servants under his administration.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) confirmed the development, adding that implementation of the N35,000 per month wage award for federal government ministries, departments and agencies will be funded from the treasury.

"Fastrack payments to workers": TUC to Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that the TUC warned the Tinubu administration to immediately effect the payment of all federal civil servants’ N35,000 wage.

The TUC said the payment was what was agreed during a meeting that was held following the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023.

Oshiomhole speaks on N35K wage award

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, said workers should the N35,000 wage award as soon as possible.

Oshiomhole urged organised labour to ensure the compliance of the wage award across the 36 states.

