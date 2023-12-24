A former deputy governor of the CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, has described Godwin Emefiele as “the worst CBN Governor” in the nation’s history

In a tweet-thread on Saturday, December 23, Moghalu provided an assessment of Emefiele’s tenure, shedding light on various critical areas of concern

The former presidential hopeful blamed former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari for trusting Emefiele

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said Godwin Emefiele, a former governor of the apex bank, “is without debate the worst and most damaging central bank governor in Nigeria’s history”.

Moghalu in a tweet, said embattled Emefiele is “incompetent and ill-prepared for the role”.

Emefiele was removed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023. Photo credits: @ArewaaConnect, @MoghaluKingsley

Source: Twitter

'Emefiele, most damaging CBN gov' - Moghalu

The professor also stated that “from all available information”, Emefiele lacks integrity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele, who was the managing director of Zenith Bank, as the CBN governor in 2014.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, kept the faith in the controversial banker.

Reacting to Emefiele’s ordeal via a tweet on Saturday, December 23, Omokri wrote:

“My views on Emefiele’s performance as CBN Governor have been a matter of record even when many now opining on the matter of his performance on the job were mute. He is without debate the WORST and most damaging central bank governor in Nigeria’s history- incompetent and ill-prepared for the role, and from all available information from his actions, doubtlessly severely integrity-challenged.”

Omokri reacts as Moghalu "indicts" Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, December 24, condemned Moghalu for his “strange attack” on ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Moghalu had described embattled Emefiele as the worst Nigeria has ever produced.

The Professor questioned the appointment of Emefiele as CBN Governor in 2014 by Jonathan.

Tinubu's investigator compounds Emefiele's troubles

Meanwhile, Jim Obaze, the special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to examine the activities of the CBN and related entities, submitted incriminating reports against Emefiele.

The final report, titled 'Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable Offences),' was submitted to the president.

'Emefiele could have faced firing squad’, Onanuga

Legit.ng also reported that Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu said Emefiele would have been facing a firing squad for high treason in China.

Onanuga stated while reacting to the CBN investigation which indicted Emefiele of keeping £543.4 million in fixed deposit.

Source: Legit.ng