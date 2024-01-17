Professor Yemi Osinbajo said ex-president Muhammadu Buhari told him not to be the first vice president to be kidnapped while planning on visiting Niger Delta

The former Vice President also said Buhari advised him not to be bothered by people writing libellous things about him

He recounted some humorous moments with Buhari during a book launch in honour of the former president in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has recounted some humorous moments with Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo narrated how he told Buhari about his intention to sue some persons for libel and was talked out of it by the former president.

He stated this while speaking during a book launch in honour of Buhari in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 16, @LeadershipNGA

The professor of law also recounted how Buhari told him not to be the first vice president to be kidnapped while he shared his plan of going to the Niger Delta to engage the militants.

"Sometime in 2019, I complained to him very bitterly about a libellous comment that was made about me and that I was going to give him notice that I would be suing those who had libelled me. "And he said to me in his usual style, professor, professor, don't let these people bother you. Do you know what they did to me recently, they actually printed an invitation letter, that I was going to get married on a Friday at the National Mosque. And you won't believe Nigerians, there were thousands of them waiting for me to come and get married.

Speaking of another experience, he said:

"I remembered sometime in 2016, just before he went on his medical vacation, I told him I wanted to visit the oil-producing communities in the Delta and I thought a dialogue with the militants in the wake of the destruction of pipelines and other assets was a good idea and he told me the experiences of then minister of youths and sports, Dalung, who had visited the Delta sometime back.

"But while agreeing with me that it was a good idea and just as I was getting up to leave, he said, professor don't be the first vice president to be kidnapped"

Tinubu, Gowon, others attend book launch on Buhari

The book launch in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari is attracting the high and mighty in Nigeria’s political circle.

President Bola Tinubu, who is the special guest of honour, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries are gathered in Abuja for the launching of the book titled ‘Working with Buhari’

