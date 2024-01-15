A Nigerian real estate firm is assisting the families of fallen heroes in Nigeria

The company has provided plots of land to the families of Nigerian soldiers and military officers who died in action

Promiseland said the gesture is to help widows and family members live everyday lives after the passing of their breadwinners

As part of activities to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Promiseland, an Abuja-based real estate firm, has donated plots of land to the families and widows of fallen Nigerian heroes.

According to the real estate firm, the gesture was to appreciate the families of those who paid the ultimate price for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

beneficiaries displaying their certificates at the event Credit: Promisland

Company promises more welfare to the less privileged

Speaking during the presentation of the land documents at the DEPOWA Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, the CEO of Promiseland Estate, Ambassador Lawrence Oloche Emmanuel, said the gesture was a token of appreciation for the fallen heroes and their families.

Oloche, represented by the company's Chief Communications Officer, Emmanuel Odukwe, said, "This gesture is a token of appreciation for the fallen heroes and their families. On behalf of my boss, Ambassador Lawrence Emmanuel, MON, we honour their sacrifices for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

"Ambassador Lawrence Oloche Emmanuel and the entire management of Promiseland Estate deeply value the sacrifices of these heroes, and through this initiative, we aim to express our gratitude in a tangible and meaningful way."

On her part, the PresidentPresident of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, DEPOWA, Mrs. Oghogho Gwabin Musa, lauded the company for the donation while noting that the gesture will create a sense of belonging among the widows and families of the deceased military officers.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Promiseland Estate for this generous donation. As we mark 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, this act of kindness will resonate deeply within the hearts of the widows and families of our fallen military officers."

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Miltary Widows Association, Mrs Veronica Aluko, said the partnership between DEPOWA and Promiseland Estate has brought solace to the hearts of those facing unimaginable hardship.

"The partnership between DEPOWA and Promiseland Estate is a beacon of hope for the military widows facing unimaginable hardships. This collaboration has provided tangible support through the donation of land and brought solace and comfort to the hearts of those who have lost their loved ones in service.

"We are grateful for this meaningful partnership that makes a lasting impact on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our nation."

List of beneficiaries

Ten beneficiaries, drawn from various associations under DEPOWA, were presented with land documents by the company.

Present at the event were DEPOWA President, Mrs. Oghogho Gwabin Musa, POWA President and wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, Mrs. Pearl Isoni, wife of the garrison commander of Nigerian army headquarters, who represented NAOWA President, Mrs. Mariya Abodin Lagbaja.

Others include the Vice president of the Naval Officers Wives Association, Mrs. Zainab Akpan, who stood in for the President of NOWA; Mrs. Ijeoma Blessing Ogalla, the President of the Nigerian airforce Wives Association; Architect Rakiya Abubakar, who was represented by Mrs. Adinike Daramola, wife of the Chief of Communications and Information Systems of Nigerian Airforce.

