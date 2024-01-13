Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has called for collaborative development in Kano State as he appealed to his opponents to work with him

He stated this shortly after the Supreme Court ruled in his favour and reversed his sack by the appellate court

Governor Yusuf extended his heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not interfering with the judicial process

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Following his triumph in the Supreme Court, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has extended an olive branch to his opponent, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Yusuf, who secured victory under the banner of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Saturday, January 13, has warmly invited Gawuna and the APC, the primary opposition in the state, to collaborate with him in the shared responsibility of governing and advancing the state.

Governor Yusuf hailed President Tinubu for his fairness over the whole judicial process. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Nasir Gawuna

Source: Facebook

In a jubilant mood, the governor extended this gesture of reconciliation while addressing reporters in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Yusuf has been in a legal battle defending his electoral win for approximately seven months.

Despite setbacks at the tribunal and Court of Appeal, he prevailed at the highest court.

The governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their fairness.

He specifically appreciated the president's decision not to interfere in the Supreme Court ruling, even under pressure from different sources.

As quoted by The Nation, Governor Yusuf said:

“As a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponent and his supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state, Kano, for the betterment of its teeming citizens.

“The people of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal and commitment to initiate projects, policies and programmes that have a direct bearing on their lives in all facets and across nooks and crannies of the state.”

Gov Yusuf hails Kwankwaso

The governor expressed gratitude to God for his triumph and acknowledged the people of Kano for their unwavering support, steadfastness, prayers, sacrifices, and courage.

He commended the judiciary, particularly thanking the Supreme Court judges for upholding the judiciary’s integrity by confirming his election.

Governor Yusuf extended his appreciation to NNPP leaders at various levels, with a special mention for Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, for providing guidance and support during challenging times.

Supreme Court verdict: Kwankwaso sends crucial message to Nigerians

Leaders of the NNPP are jubilating the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement, favouring their candidate and Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeal's judgement, which sacked Governor Yusuf from office.

A prominent NNPP leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed satisfaction with the judgement.

Source: Legit.ng