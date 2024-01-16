A student of the Benue State University aced her course and graduated with a first-class degree

The student, Sandra Mngusonun Abuul, who studied accounting, graduated with a CGPA of 4.69 out of 5.0

Her story, which was shared on the X platform, attracted 350k views and many congratulatory messages

A lady who studied accounting at Benue State University (BSU) performed brilliantly and graduated with first class.

Sandra Mngusonun Abuul made a final CGPA of 4.69 out of 5.0 and was recognised as a first-class brain.

Sandra graduated with a first-class degree in accounting. Photo credit: X/@thulejude and BSU.

Sandra's story was shared on X by her elder brother, Jude, who asked other social media users to help congratulate her.

The story attracted 350k views and other admirers, who flocked to the comment section to pour encomiums on Sandra.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as student graduates with first class in accounting

@mortomox said:

"BSU accounting? Omo, she strong head oh, Acc 101 wey I get carry over back then."

@sanamoh1sandra said:

"Number one, na my State. Number two, na my alma mater. Number three, na my ethnic group. Number four, na my namesake. Go girl!"

@Mattihaphyz said:

"Mentor and guide her on how to get professional experiences and learn universal accounting tools before going abroad for her graduate studies. This is my candid advice because most people underrate relevant professional experiences before going for their studies abroad."

@OchanyaOnu said:

"Congratulations to your sister because for you to graduate from that department with first class, God is really on her side. I went to BSU, so I can testify."

@okeythaone said:

"A very big congratulations to her and the family."

@peddyilawole1 said:

"ICAN please give this wonderful lady a scholarship to do ICAN professional exam for FREE."

