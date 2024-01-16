Global site navigation

People

"CGPA of 4.69 Out of 5.0": Accounting Student Performs Excellently, Graduates With First Class

by  Israel Usulor
  • A student of the Benue State University aced her course and graduated with a first-class degree
  • The student, Sandra Mngusonun Abuul, who studied accounting, graduated with a CGPA of 4.69 out of 5.0
  • Her story, which was shared on the X platform, attracted 350k views and many congratulatory messages

A lady who studied accounting at Benue State University (BSU) performed brilliantly and graduated with first class.

Sandra Mngusonun Abuul made a final CGPA of 4.69 out of 5.0 and was recognised as a first-class brain.

Sandra's story was shared on X by her elder brother, Jude, who asked other social media users to help congratulate her.

The story attracted 350k views and other admirers, who flocked to the comment section to pour encomiums on Sandra.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as student graduates with first class in accounting

@mortomox said:

"BSU accounting? Omo, she strong head oh, Acc 101 wey I get carry over back then."

@sanamoh1sandra said:

"Number one, na my State. Number two, na my alma mater. Number three, na my ethnic group. Number four, na my namesake. Go girl!"

@Mattihaphyz said:

"Mentor and guide her on how to get professional experiences and learn universal accounting tools before going abroad for her graduate studies. This is my candid advice because most people underrate relevant professional experiences before going for their studies abroad."

@OchanyaOnu said:

"Congratulations to your sister because for you to graduate from that department with first class, God is really on her side. I went to BSU, so I can testify."

@okeythaone said:

"A very big congratulations to her and the family."

@peddyilawole1 said:

"ICAN please give this wonderful lady a scholarship to do ICAN professional exam for FREE."

Another student makes first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian legal student etched his name in the sands of time after emerging as one of the best students in his department.

The graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said he dedicated a lot of time to studying his books daily.

He told Legit.ng that his parents were proud of his achievement and that he would proceed to the Nigerian Law School in January.

Source: Legit.ng

