The death of a young graduate in Ogu state has shattered the heart of his beloved father

The father is seeking assistance from concerned authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of his son

Oluwatosin Onadipe reportedly died in December 2023 and his corpse was dumped by the roadside before he was later buried

Mr. Raymond Onadipe, the father of the late Oluwatosin Onadipe, a graduate of Computer Science at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, seeks justice.

The father of the late preacher urged the police in Ogun state to do the needful. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

How Oluwatosin Onadipe died

According to the father, the young man reportedly died after he was allegedly hit with an iron rod by an official of a motor park in Ago, Odogbolu local government area of Ogun state.

Vanguard reported that the father who is in deep sorrow over the tragic incident, urged relevant authorities including the Ogun state police command, to unravel the mystery behind the death of his son and bring the killers of his son to book.

The embattled father disclosed that his son's body was buried by the roadside by the officials of the Odogbolu LGA after it was dumped by police officers.

The father gave a brief info about his late son's movement

The Punch reported that the father of the deceased disclosed further that Oluwatosin, left home on Sunday, December 17, 2023, for a program at the Redemption Camp but was unreachable after he had spoken with his brother on the phone.

That was the last that was heard of the young preacher.

