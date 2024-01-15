Former communications minister Isa Pantami has slammed the security agencies in Nigeria with a strong allegation

Pantami in reaction to the rising cases of kidnappings in the north and the FCT, said the security agencies are not utilising the NIN-Sim database to carry out their tasks effectively

The former minister explained further how he received threats following the introduction of the policy and expressed worry why it is being ignored by security agencies

The immediate past minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has maintained that the failure to utilise the NIN-SIM policy has encouraged criminality especially, kidnapping, in the country.

Pantami made this disclosure on his X page (formerly Twitter), on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The former minister who supervised the National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM policy during the former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, said the problem was not with the policy but the failure of relevant institutions to utilise it now.

He, however, blamed the ineffectiveness of the policy on institutions meant to safeguard the citizenry but ignored it despite its relevance in Nin-Sim linkage tracking and getting essential details of users.

The former minister while replying to a quote from an X user named Mentus, who questioned why Nigerians queued up for months to secure the NIN, which would later be futile in fighting crimes said:

"NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilise it effectively when a crime is committed. Lack of utilising it is the main problem, not the policy. While in office, I know 3 instances where the policy was utilised, and it led to the success of their operations."

