Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed why the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is unfair to Nigeria at the ongoing 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Sani said CAF did not treat Nigeria as a country fairly because it fails to include any referee from the country in officiating any match in the competition.

He stated this via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Sunday, January 14.

The former federal lawmaker wrote:

“No Nigerian Referee in AFCON; CAF is unfair to us.”

The 2024 AFCON started on Saturday, January 13 with the host nation defeating their opposition, Guinea Bissau at the opening match of the competition

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14 in their first match of the tournament in Group A.

