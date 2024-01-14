Ten National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members travelled to the Republic of India on Sunday, January 14

The NYSC DG, Brigadier General YD Ahmed enjoined the corps members to be of good conduct in line with the Core Values of the Scheme.

Ahmed said the programme is in commemoration of the Independence Anniversary of the Republic of India

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that ten corps members will be travelling to the Republic of India to participate in a Youth Exchange Programme organized by the Indian National Cadet Corps.

According to the statement, published via its X page, (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng, the NYSC members will leave for India on Sunday, January 14.

The programme is held annually in commemoration of India’s Independence Anniversary and participants are drawn from Europe, Asia, Africa and other continents.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, expressed appreciation for the invitation extended to the Scheme to participate in the programme.

The DG noted that the invitation, being the second one, was another opportunity for the Scheme to showcase the potential of the Nigerian youths while also allowing participants to understand the socio-economic similarities and differences between both countries.

Ahmed stated this pre-departure briefing exercise was held at the Indian High Commission in Abuja.

He congratulated the corps members on their nomination for the event and enjoined them to be of good conduct in line with the Core Values of the Scheme.

