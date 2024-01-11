The Edo state governorship seat race is getting tighter and fiercer ahead of the September 21 election date

Entering the race and making a formal declaration is Hon. Anamero Dekeri, a representative of the Etsako Federal Constituency

While speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, the lawmaker slammed the incumbent, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for his incompetence

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Anamero Dekeri, a representative of the Etsako Federal Constituency, has formally entered the gubernatorial contest in Edo State.

Dekeri, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticised Governor Godwin Obaseki, asserting that the governor's leadership has not effectively provided the promised benefits of democracy to the citizens.

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, the federal legislator expressed his ambition to become the APC's gubernatorial candidate on February 17.

He said:

“I stand before you with a sense of purpose and determination. My name is Honourable Anamero Dekeri, and I am honored to declare my sincere interest in seeking the APC ticket for the Edo 2024 governorship election.”

Assessing Obaseki's PDP-led administration, Dekeri stated:

"Even the blind can see that the government of the state led by Godwin Obaseki is an abysmal failure. People are suffering, people are dying.

"Basic infrastructures have collapsed. The industries to employ our teeming population are no longer there, all sectors are in bad shape.”

Lawmaker slams zoning permutations

Dekeri criticised individuals advocating for the next governor of Edo State to come from the Edo Central senatorial district.

He argued against zoning, stating that it leads to incompetence, and emphasised the importance of considering the right competencies and skills.

Dekeri said:

"It is time Nigeria began to see beyond the leadership of turn by turn because, in my view, zoning breeds incompetence.

"And once an individual has a sense of entitlement, it could bring out the worst from that human. So we should be looking at a state where we choose leaders on the strength of their competence to lead. Let us dump the turn-by-turn politics."

The legislator pointed out that the central senatorial district has the smallest voter count among the three districts, constituting approximately 12% of the state's total voting population.

Despite this, the district has managed to produce two consecutive governors.

He said:

“Edo North, where I come from, has the second largest population in the state, with about 36% of the state population.

"We have only been privileged to produce a governor in the person of Comrade Adams Oshiohomole."

"On the issue of zoning, the APC as a party in Edo State is not the ruling party. You can only give what you have, we are looking at how we will wrest power from this Obaseki-led leadership that is bereft of ideas that the state is subject to. We should have the power first before talking about zoning.”

Dekeri's pledge to Edo electorates

He identifies himself as a philanthropist and expressed that throughout his professional journey, he has consistently supported education, economic empowerment, and social justice.

Dekeri emphasised that his approach to leadership is adaptable, centred on addressing the people's needs and ensuring that each policy decision adheres to the principles of fairness, justice, and equity.

Dekeri expressed his aspiration to establish a governance model that prioritises the well-being of the people and embodies the principles of good governance.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the Edo governorship election for September 21, 2024.

