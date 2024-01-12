Governor Babagana Zulum's special assistant on media and strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, has reportedly died of an undisclosed illness

While the Borno state government was yet to make an official statement, a report claimed he died in India, while another said he died in London, where he had been receiving treatments

Gusau was also the spokesperson of Vice President Kashim Shettima when he was the governor of the state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Maiduguri, Borno - Mallam Isa Gusau, the spokesperson of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, has reportedly died at an Indian Hospital.

According to This Day, Gusau was also the spokesperson to Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, when the latter was the governor of Borno state. The later politician was said to have been on admission at the Indian hospital for more than a month fighting an undisclosed illness.

Governor Zulum's special assistant on media dies

Source: Twitter

Where did Governor Zulum's media aide

The paper reported that Gusau took his last breath on Thursday, January 11, at a specialist hospital in New Delhi, the Indian capital, citing a source who did not want to be named.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the source:

“We have lost Isa to the cold hands of death, he was unconscious for about three days, we were all praying for his recovery, but it was quite unfortunate that we lost him this evening (yesterday) in the hospital in New Delhi, India.”

How did Governor Zulum's aide die?

This Day added in its report that the late Gusau was actively involved in the publicity of his employee while on a sick bed in India, adding that he issued several press statements.

However, Leadership, citing a source in its report, said the governor's aide died at a hospital in London, where he had been receiving treatment for a protracted illness.

The state has yet to make an official statement about the demise of the media aide to the governor, and it was yet to be known when his remains would be brought to Nigeria for burial.

"Insurgency causes are increasing poverty, infrastructural deficit" - Gov Zulum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, said the state has closed four internally displaced person camps after the return of peace.

The governor, who spoke on Thursday, July 28, added that 11,000 households have been resettled in 6 communities across the state.

Zulum, while stressing that the households were displaced by Boko Haram insurgents in 2015, mentioned the closed IDP camps as Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Gubio Road and Muna El-Badawi.

Source: Legit.ng