The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has disbanded his legal team and his medical team

Reports confirmed that the decision was informed by the inability of the legal team to secure his freedom at the Supreme Court

Kanu's legal team constituted some of Nigeria's finest lawyers and was headed by the renowned Mike Ozekhome (SAN)

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dissolved his existing legal team headed by Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Additionally, Kanu has dismissed his medical team due to their failure to furnish a medical report supporting his claimed heart-related ailment.

Sources confirmed that Kanu's disbandment of his legal team was due to their inability to secure freedom. Photo Credit: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, this move comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling on December 15, 2023, compelling Kanu's ongoing trial on charges related to terrorism.

Initiated in 2015, the legal proceedings were halted at the Federal High Court in Abuja after the Court of Appeal dismissed the charges in October 2022.

The dismissal was grounded in the deemed unlawfulness of Nnamdi Kanu's "extraordinary rendition" from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, where his trial was meant to resume.

Contrarily, the Supreme Court, in a ruling made in December, mandated the continuation of Kanu's trial on terrorism charges.

Sources confirm dismissal of Kanu's legal team

Insiders from the judiciary verified that Nnamdi Kanu's legal team had been disbanded, citing his discontent with the Supreme Court's ruling as the reason behind the decision to dissolve the legal representation.

The source said:

“It is true that shortly after the supreme court ruling, Nnamdi Ejimakor and Nnameka Ejiofor met with our leader, and he asked them to formally write the termination of the legal contract and give it to the lead counsel.

"They have already done that, and the Senior Advocate of Nigeria has received the letter terminating the contract.”

Additional information from the sources indicates that Kanu Agabi, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will be brought in to handle the legal matters for the troubled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as he persists in his legal battle.

As reported by Leadership, the ultimate goal is to relocate Kanu to Kuje prison, providing him with unimpeded interaction with people.

Nnamdi Kanu: Senior lawyer gives insight on Supreme Court’s verdict

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's judgement over Nnamdi Kanu's case has been considered the correct decision.

Wahab Shittu, a respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the apex court's verdict was straightforward and consistent with the law.

During an interview on a live TV program, Shittu said the Supreme Court's assertion of flaws in bringing Kanu back to Nigeria was accurate.

Source: Legit.ng