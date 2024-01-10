The Lagos State Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Gowon Estate Division has been removed from office

This comes after an extensive investigation ordered by the state's police CP into his activities in the estate

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police spokesperson confirmed the DPO's sack via a statement on Wednesday, January 10

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Gowon Estate Police Station, CSP Sulaimon Kabir.

Lagos police boss, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered the sack of a DPO. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The DPO was sacked following an unlawful detention of a lawyer.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officers confirmed the removal of the officer in a statement posted on his verified X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Hundeyin explained that the DPO’s removal followed the conclusion of investigations into the allegations made against the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Gown Estate Division.

Lagos police explained why the DPO was sacked

Legit.ng understands that the DPO had on December 30, 2023, ordered the detention of Barrister Olumide Sonupe, while he was at the station to seek the bail of his client.

The 36-year-old legal practitioner was later hospitalized when his health deteriorated upon his release from police detention, two days after he was detained.

Reacting, the Lagos State Police boss ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter following the public outcry that trailed the actions of the senior police officer.

Soldier arrested for criticising Governor Sanwo-Olu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of the Army Staff, has confirmed the arrest of a soldier who criticised Governor Babajide San-Olu of Lagos state in a viral video.

He emphasised that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army.

Police officer weeps as he is dismissed from service

Legit.ng reported earlier that a viral video on Wednesday, August 30, showed the moment a policeman cried as he was being dismissed from service for wrongdoing.

The Adamawa state police command on Wednesday, tried two officers identified simply as Inspector Ahmed Suleiman and PC Mahmood Muhammed formerly attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, in an orderly room trial.

The men were tried on three charges of defamation of character, culpable homicide, and unlawful exercise of authority.

Police dismiss 3 escorts attached to APC praise singer

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three officers attached to a popular All Progressives Congress (APC) praise singer, Dauda Adamu Kahutu, also known as Rarara over a sporadic shooting incident.

The officers' dismissal was announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, April 13.

Source: Legit.ng