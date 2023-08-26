Kaduna, Kaduna state - Armed gangs known as bandits have abducted the organising secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the incident happened on the night of Friday, August 25.

Yakasai: Governor issues directive to security agents

Yakasai, a former chairman of Soba local government area (LGA) of the state, was forcibly taken from his house in Yakasai village.

A scientist and Kaduna indigene, Usman Modibbo, lamented on social media.

He wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page on Saturday, August 26:

"Banditry and kidnapping is on the rise in Soba Lgt of KD St. This morning we woke up to the news of kidnap of Hon Kawu Yakasai, the state Org Sec of @OfficialAPCNg, the 7th case in a week. Though Gov @ubasanius is doing his best, @HQNigerianArmy @PoliceNG need to come to our aid."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, the chief press secretary to the Kaduna state governor, said Governor Uba Sani has directed security agencies to go after the abductors and ensure that Yakasai regains freedom.

The statement added that as part of the steps taken to achieve security in Kaduna, the government was to employ 7,000 vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

Gunmen kill pastor in Kaduna

This is as suspected gunmen, on Wednesday, August 23, killed Jeremiah Mayau, a pastor with the Tawaliu Baptist Church, Kujama in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The chairman of the state’s Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, confirmed the incident.

‘Terrorists planning to attack Abuja-Kaduna train’

The outlaws intend to abduct passengers again — just like they did in 2022.

