Kano Magistrate Court has sent three defendants to prison over the death of a driver, Nafiu Hafizu

The driver was stabbed to death by a housewife, Hafsat Surajo who resides in Unguwa Uku quarters in Tarauni LGA

The judge returned the defendants to the correctional centre after fixing January 18, 2024, for the ruling on their bail application.

A Kano Magistrate Court has remanded the husband of a housewife, Dayyabu Abdullahi, Adamu Muhammad and Nasidi Muhammad in a correctional prison over the death of a driver, Nafiu Hafizu.

The defendants were sent to prison after the court fixed January 18, 2024, for the ruling on their bail application, Daily Trust.

They are facing a three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, concealment of fact and false information while the housewife is standing trial on a two-count charge of murder and attempt to kill herself.

She pleaded not guilty to charges after confessing to the police that she singlehandedly stabbed multiple times on his body after he tried to stop her from killing herself.

Housewife kills driver in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that 24-year-old woman, Hafsat Sirajo, was arrested by the police in Kano for reportedly fatally stabbing her driver.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, presented the suspect and her two accomplices to the press on Friday, December 22. He said Hafsat admitted to acting alone in the crime, confessing to repeatedly stabbing her husband with a knife.

Gumel announced the arrest of her spouse, Dayyabu Abdullahi, aged 38, and their security guard, Malam Adam, aged 65. They were apprehended on charges of assisting and hiding the deceased body in an attempt to conceal the crime of culpable homicide.

