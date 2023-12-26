The former minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, said she does not know the James Okwete who was arrested by the EFCC

Umar-Farouk said she is ready to defend her stewardship and programmes whenever she is called upon to do so.

She said Okwete has never represented her in any way whatsoever and it makes no sense to link her to his arrest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The former minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, has reacted to the arrest to the arrest of one James Okwete by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Farouk said linking Okwete, whom she does not know and has never represented her is untrue.

Buhari’s minister says she does not know James Okwete Photo Credit:@Sadiya_farouq

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued via her X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Sadiya_farouq, she disclosed that she has contacted her Legal Team to explore possible options to seek redress for the malicious attack on her person.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former minister added that she would defend her actions and initiatives done during her tenure whenever she is called upon to do so.

Buhari's minister indicted as EFCC reportedly uncovers N37bn fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC reportedly uncovered over N37 billion allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The alleged fraud happened under Umar-Farouk during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Apart from Umar-Farouk, a contractor identified as James Okwete was also indicted in the alleged money laundering. Okwete allegedly performed some suspicious transactions, which included buying luxury cars, luxury houses in Abuja and Enugu etc.

EFCC probes Buhari’s top ministers over N187 billion fraud

In a significant move, a contractor James Okwete was apprehended by the EFCC operatives.

Okwete was arrested by the anti-graft agency in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged N37 billion laundering scandal involving Umar-Farouk.

According to an EFCC source, the contractor had made useful statements concerning Umar-Farouk and the former director-general of the ministry. Investigations revealed that the funds, transferred from the federal government's coffers, were sent to 38 different bank accounts connected to contractor James Okwete.

EFCC releases ex-power minister, Olu Agunloye

In another report, the EFCC granted bail to former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, after a week in detention.

EFCC spokesperson Oyewale confirmed Agunloye’s release on Wednesday, December 20. Recall that Agunloye was declared wanted by the EFCC weeks ago over alleged involvement in a $6 billion fraud linked to the Mambilla hydropower project.

Source: Legit.ng