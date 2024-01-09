Communities in Benue state woke up to a fresh attack by gunmen on Sunday, January 7

According to community leaders, the attack involved armed Fulani herders who are working closely with Jukun militias

The assailants reportedly targeted the communities in a nighttime raid, resulting in the death of seven persons and the disappearance of several individuals

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders have launched a renewed attack in communities in Benue state.

They attacked villagers in the Logo local government area of Benue state and killed no fewer than seven individuals.

How the gunmen operated in Benue communities

As reported by The Punch, the attackers targeted a commercial vehicle, attacked the vehicle between Arufu and Chembe villages on Sunday, January 7, and shot at passengers.

The attackers were later reported to have invaded the Mchia community in the night and killed seven persons leaving several others missing.

Reacting, a community leader, Anawah Joseph, disclosed to The Punch via telephone on Monday, January 8, that the attackers laid ambush on the road between Arufu and Chembe villages.

He added thus:

“They also invaded Mchia where they slaughtered eight people.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government, Rev Adagbe Jonathan, on Monday, also confirmed the attack in the communities.

He noted that seven persons were killed while several others were still missing.

Further confirming the development, the council chairman, who said he was on his way to report the incident to the security adviser, Joseph Har, added that the attackers were armed herders hired by Jukun militias.

Police react to Benue attack

As of the time of filing this report, the Benue state police command's public relations officer, Catherine Anene, is yet to react to the development.

