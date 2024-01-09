The assassination of the Bashorun Akarigbo, Sagamu, Chief Abiodun Folarin, on Monday night, January 8, has been confirmed by the Ogun state police command on Tuesday, January 9.

According to The Punch, the assailants, numbering three, came in a Toyota Camry car. they were said to have attacked the country home of the traditional chief on Monday at about 10:45 pm.

The attackers were reportedly shot into the air to send people away before going after their target. They shot the monarch dead and left the scene without taking anything.

According to the report, the late traditional ruler was also the Baasegun of the Itunsokun community in Sagamu. He was buried on Tuesday in line with Islamic rights.

SP Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson of the police in the state, confirmed the attack to journalists on Tuesday, adding that it was a case of a suspected murder or assassination.

According to the police boss:

"At the scene of the crime, two expended cartridges were recovered. The deceased, a Muslim who was assassinated on Monday, had been buried."

He assured that the culprits would soon be arrested because the police had immediately swung into action.

The assassination of the traditional chief had reportedly created some tension in the town as some residents feared that some marauding cultists might have killed him as they continued to disturb the peace of the community for some time now.

Source: Legit.ng