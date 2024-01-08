The tragedy of losing a loved one has occurred to Collins Udejiattah, a resident of Ushafa Bwari Area Council in Abuja

Udejiattah, who is in a state of despair, revealed that his family were among the over 150 persons who were killed in the Christmas killings in Plateau state

He recounted how he received a call about the demise of his family on a day he said the news shattered his heart

FCT, Abuja - In the aftermath of the harrowing Christmas Eve attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities in Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State, a devastating tale of tragedy and loss emerges from Ushafa Bwari Area Council in Abuja.

Collins Udejiattah, a resident of Ushafa Bwari Area Council in Abuja, is currently in grief as he grapples with the loss of his entire family in the recent violence that claimed over 150 lives in Plateau state.

Udejiattah's ordeal came to light in the aftermath of the harrowing Christmas Eve attacks on Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities in Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The gruesome incident, carried out by yet unidentified gunmen, has left communities reeling in anguish and despair.

For Udejiattah, the aftermath is a devastating personal tragedy as he lost his entire family, describing it as ''an unimaginable blow that has shattered my world.''

Neighbours and community members describe Udejiattah as a loving father and husband, known for his dedication to his family and involvement in community activities.

One of his neighbours, Ada Atuka, said:

''The sudden and brutal loss of his loved ones in the Plateau crisis has plunged him into an abyss of despair."

The call that broke Collins's heart

Sharing his experience after the attacks with Legit.ng, Udejiattah said:

''We were in a festive mood on Christmas eve here in Abuja waiting for dawn so we can merry.

''In fact, on that day, I had just returned from Christmas shopping when I received the call that shattered my world.

''My entire family gruesomely killed in our community in Kamwai district, Bokkos local government area. This is so painful. So so painful. I don't even know what to do or where to start from,'' he said, wiping tears off his face."

He said he was told the assailants struck with ruthless force, leaving families torn apart and communities shattered.

According to him, the gruesome nature of the violence suggests it is an ethnic cleansing backed by powerful people in this country.

Udejiattah said:

''This bloodshed has gone on for too long, and I am really scared for my life. I have not been able to go back home because the marauders are still lurking around in our communities, while the security agencies seem helpless.

''There is an urgent need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of this reoccurring violence.''

Protest rocks Plateau over incessant killings

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau state has staged a protest to express displeasure against mindless killings.

The CAN chairman in the state, Rev Polycarp Lubo, led the demonstration in the company of the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Dr Stephen Panya.

Plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang received the crowd at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

