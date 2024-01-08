Femi Falana has reacted to the fraud allegations levelled against the minister of humanitarian affairs, Betta Edu

The lawyer has urged Tinubu's minister to stop insulting Nigerians following her claims that the allegations of a N585 million fraud were untrue

Edu came under heat recently after a leaked memo exposed instructions to transfer a substantial sum to a private account, leading to widespread criticism in her ministry

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has heavily criticised the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, for her alleged involvement in a N585 million fraud.

Femi Falana questioned Edu's response to the N585 million fraud allegations. Photo credit: Dr Betta Edu Media Watch, Femi Falana

Recall that Edu faced scrutiny after a leaked memo revealed instructions to transfer N585 million to a private account, purportedly belonging to one Oniyelu Bridget, who the ministry claimed currently serves as the project accountant for Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs defended the payment, stating that it was approved through due process.

Reacting on Sunday, January 7, Falana questioned the transaction, citing violations of public service rules and anti-corruption laws, Vanguard reported.

The legal luminary also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to speed up its investigation of the ministry over the alleged embezzlement of public funds, The Cable report added.

“There can be no legal justification for the criminal diversion of the said sum of N585.18 million for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun states since the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has collated the individual bank accounts of all the vulnerable people,” Falana said.

Presidency confirms probe action on Betta Edu, others

Meanwhile, the government has announced that authorities are looking into the reported financial impropriety concerning the transfer of N585.189 million by Betta Edu.

Earlier reports gathered that the transfer violated several sections of Nigeria's Financial Regulations 2009, designed to combat fraud and corruption.

Bayo Onanuga, a key aide to President Bola Tinubu, stated that decisive measures would be taken following the completion of the investigation.

EFCC arrests NSIPA coordinator over N37.1bn fraud

Legit.ng also reported earlier that the EFCC arrested Halima Shehu, the suspended NSIPA national coordinator and Chief Executive Officer.

This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged laundering of over N37b within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development during the tenure of former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

