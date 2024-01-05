The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has reacted to the N3 billion corruption scandal in NSIPA

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, said she has no connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA)

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30b corruption as false and unfounded.

This was contained in a statement obtained by Legit.ng and titled “Re-Betta Edu Linked to N3bn NSIPA Fraud Scandal; Baseless Accusations Aimed at Diverting Anti-Graft Agency’s Focus.”

The minister said fifth columnists who have the intention of tarnishing her well-earned reputation and integrity are responsible for the allegation.

Edu said she has neither sought nor authorized the withdrawal of N3 billion from the NSIPA funds since her assumption as minister.

“For the records, all the programmes embarked (upon) by the ministry under the current Minister, Dr Betta Edu, thus far, including Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Grants for Vulnerable Groups (GVG) and others secured the approval of Mr President.

“Again, let it be known that there was no time the ministry not (Dr. Betta) withdrew any fund from the NSIPA account, let alone N3 billion without due diligence, and painstaking approval from the appropriate authorities.”

EFCC arrests NSIPA Coordinator Halima Shehu over N37.1bn fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Halima Shehu, the suspended National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of NSIPA

This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged laundering of over N37b within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development during the tenure of former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

EFCC traces, freezes N30b NSIPA cash in private accounts

EFCC operatives have traced and frozen N30 billion moved from the accounts of NSIPA to multiple private accounts.

The money was moved from NSIPA’s accounts into private and corporate accounts linked to those serving as fronts.

