The troops carried out a dawn raid operation ''on the terrorists' hideout'' on Friday, in the state, thereby recovering weapons, spokesperson for the Nigerian army, Onyema Nwachukwu stated

The military jointly carried out the ''coordinated operation'' with operatives from the secret police known as the DSS

Kano state, Nigeria - Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents.

The Army and the DSS have successfully raided the hideouts of Boko Haram in Kano state: guns and weapons were recovered.

Army, DSS avert Boko Haram attack in Kano state

In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists' hideout on Friday, November 3, 2023, troops of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services (DSS), conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, sighted by Legit.ng on the X page (formerly Twitter) of the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano state.

Nwachukwu said during the sting operation, two Boko Haram suspects were apprehended.

Part of the statement reads:

"Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody. During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials."

Tragedy in Yobe as Boko Haram kills 17 youths for not paying taxes

In Gurokayeya village, Geidam LGA of Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed 17 young individuals due to their failure to pay taxes.

The insurgents entered the village around 10 p.m. on Monday, October 30.

This was after issuing warnings about tax payments that went unheeded; they gathered the residents and carried out selective killings.

Bandits kill Taraba monarch, kidnap wife, son, 8 others

In another similar development, Taraba state residents have been thrown into sorrow following the brutal murder of a monarch.

Reports have it that kidnappers invaded Garin Moddibo town in the state, killed the monarch and abducted his wife, son and eight others.

The police command in the state has confirmed the unfortunate incident, which happened on Monday, October 30.

Source: Legit.ng