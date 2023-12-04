Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Court Sentences 4 Boko Haram Financiers To Prison, Details Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Court Sentences 4 Boko Haram Financiers To Prison, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Dawaki, Abuja has convicted and sentenced four Boko Haram financiers.

Justice Binta Nyako and Justice Emeka Nwite sentenced the insurgents - Modu Aisami, Zana Zarama, Umar Mohammed and Bunu Kame- after they pleaded guilty to charges, Vanguard reported.

Court Sentences 4 Boko Haram Financiers
An Abuja Federal Court has handed prison terms to 4 Boko Haram financiers Photo Credit: Appeal Court
Source: UGC

According to the charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF) Mr. M. B. Abubakar, one of the defendants, Aisami, provided funds for the terrorist group by buying food products from them.

He was accused of having reasonably known that proceeds from the transactions would be used to commit terrorist acts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel