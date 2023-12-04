Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Dawaki, Abuja has convicted and sentenced four Boko Haram financiers.

Justice Binta Nyako and Justice Emeka Nwite sentenced the insurgents - Modu Aisami, Zana Zarama, Umar Mohammed and Bunu Kame- after they pleaded guilty to charges, Vanguard reported.

An Abuja Federal Court has handed prison terms to 4 Boko Haram financiers Photo Credit: Appeal Court

Source: UGC

According to the charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF) Mr. M. B. Abubakar, one of the defendants, Aisami, provided funds for the terrorist group by buying food products from them.

He was accused of having reasonably known that proceeds from the transactions would be used to commit terrorist acts.

Source: Legit.ng