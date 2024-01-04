The Ochidoma, His Royal Majesty Elaigwu John has outlawed expensive funerals in Idomaland in Benue state

The traditional ruler also fixed N50,000 as the unified traditional bride price to be paid to marry a woman in the land

The reform also outlawed the practice of depriving the children and wife/wives of the deceased from inheriting his property

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benue state - The paramount ruler of the Idoma nation in Benue state, the Ochidoma, His Royal Majesty Elaigwu John, said there shall be no more expensive burial ceremonies in the land.

The monarch added that N50,000 is now the unified traditional bride price to be paid for a wife from the tribe, The Punch reported.

Idoma Monarch has reform cultural practices that make life difficult for his people. Photo Credit: @Jaydee811

Source: Twitter

“Imposition of costly prescriptions, stipulations, and requirements on the bereaved family for the burial rites of a deceased person is hereby prohibited in Idomaland.

“Burial rites should be conducted within affordable means of the family and, as much as possible, concluded within two to three weeks from the date of death.”

This was contained in his New Year message issued by the Chief Palace Scribe, Onuminya Odoba on Wednesday, January 3.

According to the statement, the monarch decided to reform “some self-imposed, barbaric, and harsh cultural practices” that make life difficult for the people.

The monarch, an ex-Deeper Life Pastor disclosed that the Idoma Area Traditional Council made the reform after wide consultations with rulers, political leaders, and their subjects.

The reform also outlawed:

“The practice whereby relatives deny and deprive the children and wife or wive of the deceased of their right to inheritance of the deceased’s property is hereby prohibited.”

Speaking on marriage rites, the monarch said:

“Traditional bride price in Idomaland is hereby unified and fixed at N50,000.

“All forms of stringent conditions, stipulations, and expectations associated with traditional marriage are hereby removed and prohibited.”

Deeper Life pastor becomes traditional ruler-elect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that John Elaigwu Odogbo, a Deeper Life Pastor, became the paramount ruler elect of Idomaland.

He polled 19 votes at the end of the voting by the kingmakers to defeat three others identified as Andrew Idakwu, John Bamaiyi, and Sunday Echono for the stool.

Odogbo was presented by the Idoma traditional council as the Och’Idoma-elect to former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, at the government house in Makurdi.

Source: Legit.ng