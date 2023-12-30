A Nigerian football freestyler sets a new Guinness world record for the most touches of a football with the abdomen

He achieved 152 touches, as shown in the video posted by Guinness World Records

This was not the first record for Ezugha, who also performed the most contortion arm passes

Chukwuebuka Ezugha, a talented Nigerian football freestyler, amazed the world by setting a new Guinness world record for the most touches of a football with his abdomen in one minute.

He demonstrated incredible skill and stamina by achieving 152 touches, as shown in the video that was posted by Guinness World Records on their official website on 30th December, 2023.

He achieved the feat in a minute. Photo credit: @chukwuebukafreestyler/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The instagram caption from the official handle of Guinness World Record said:

“Most football (soccer) touches with the abdomen in one minute 152 by Chukwuebuka Ezugha.”

This was not the first time that Ezugha impressed the audience with his remarkable feats, as he had also performed the most contortion arm passes while balancing a football on his head in 30 seconds in November.

Ezugha is a rising star in the field of football freestyle, and has earned the admiration of many fans and fellow freestylers

Watch the video below or HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eredi reacted:

“Dude may be a sex machine.”

Pedro_san_juan93 said:

“Congratulations to him. This is great.”

Nna3m3ka:

“Nwa afọ igbo.”

Guinness world record approved Nigerian man's application, he started reading

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, John Obot, who got approval from Guinness World Records to read for 145 hours has started.

The man currently at Watbridge Hotel and Suites in Uyo to complete the arduous task planned to read many books.

Obot read aloud with a mic against a white background. As he read, he swivelled on his chair gently.

We have received 1,500 applications from Nigerians - Guinness world records says

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that the number of Nigerians applying to break a Guinness World Record has risen astronomically since May, Legit.ng understands.

Information exclusively obtained by Legit.ng shows that 1,500 people from Nigeria have applied to the Guinness World Records from May to July 2023.

The GWR told Legit.ng that Hilda Baci's success is a contributory factor to the surge in the number of would-be record breakers from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng