Surulere, Lagos - Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, has officially opened an 80-bed healthcare facility in Lagos state.

Situated in the Surulere, the hospital, named after Gbajabiamila, includes specialised paediatrics and dialysis services units.

The Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital in Surulere, Lagos State, is equipped with essential facilities, including a 300 KVA generator, a 100 KVA solar generator, and a borehole with a water filtration system.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the newly constructed four-story hospital, Gbajabiamila, with two decades of experience in the House of Representatives, highlighted that this initiative is among several others he has successfully undertaken in the state, complementing the endeavours of the state government.

He said:

“The Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital was conceived from the knowledge that a populous and growing metropolis such as Lagos cannot afford to be found wanting so far as access to quality health care is concerned.

"This structure is an addition to support the tremendous work the Lagos State government is doing in the area of healthcare access.”

“I am proud that we have constructed over 250 roads" - Femi Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to the President also transferred control of the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre to the Lagos State University.

Subsequently, he officially opened the enhanced Babs Animashaun Street and Census Bridge and inaugurated the Sam Shonibare Community Development Centre in Surulere.

Gbajabiamila, who served five consecutive terms in the House of Representatives, highlighted his legislative achievements, noting that he successfully delivered approximately 250 roads and finalized construction on 15 stadiums during his tenure.

He said:

“I am proud that we have constructed over 250 roads in selected federal constituencies in the state, especially Surulere 1 and 2 constituencies, and completed 15 mini stadia."

Sanwo-Olu to establish medical university

Meanwhile, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced plans to establish a medical university before the end of the year.

He stated this in his remark while commending the President’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who handed over an 80-bed hospital to the Lagos State Government, a paediatric unit and a dialysis centre on Tuesday, January 2.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pledged that the envisioned medical university would be adequately furnished upon establishing a medical school.

He said its primary goal would be to educate and retain the most talented individuals, preventing them from being enticed to relocate abroad to pursue better opportunities.

The governor said:

“This will also stem the trend of medical personnel leaving our country. We are not going to stop at ensuring that we provide the best facilities that will be able to retain our best talents here.”

